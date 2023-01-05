 | Thu, Jan 05, 2023
Beijing out of bed space

At the Chuiyangliu hospital in the east of Beijing on Thursday, signs of the COVID-19 outbreak stretching public health facilities in the world’s most populous nation were on full display.

January 5, 2023 - 3:42 PM

Beds for patients are seen in partitioned rooms at a makeshift fever clinic at a stadium amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Beijing on December 20, 2022. (JADE GAO/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

BEIJING (AP) — Mostly older men and women wearing masks rested on cots in hallways, while others slept upright in crowded waiting rooms with numbered chairs. Many received fluids intravenously, while others were given oxygen. The sound of people coughing — and of new patients arriving on gurneys — was steady.

Beds ran out by midmorning at the packed hospital, even as ambulances brought more people in. Hard-pressed nurses and doctors rushed to take information and triage the most urgent cases.

