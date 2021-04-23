 | Fri, Apr 23, 2021
Biden closes global summit on climate

President Joe Biden was joined by world leaders Friday to discuss the fight against climate change. A half-dozen nations pledged to cut emissions.

April 23, 2021 - 1:39 PM

President Joe Biden speaks during a climate change virtual summit from the East Room of the White House on Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — World leaders joined President Joe Biden Friday to close his virtual climate summit with stories of their own national drives to break free of climate-wrecking fossil fuels — Kenyans leapfrogging from kerosene stoves to geothermal power and Israeli start-ups scrambling to improve battery storage.

“We’re gonna do this together,” Biden exhorted, speaking live to a Zoom-style screen of leaders of national governments, unions and business executives around the world.

Biden’s closing message echoed the sentiments of Kenyan President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, who told the summit: “We cannot win this fight against climate change unless we go globally to fight it together.”

