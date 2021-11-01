 | Mon, Nov 01, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Biden turns focus to global climate change

President Joe Biden plans to announce new climate initiatives and encourage global action on climate change.

By

World News

November 1, 2021 - 9:45 AM

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, stands along side DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, second from left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as U.S. President Joe Biden, left, look over at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pointing during the "family photo" prior to the start of the G20 Summit at the convention center "La Nuvola" in the EUR district of Rome on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.(Ludovic Marin/Pool/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden was swinging the focus of his battle for fast, concerted action against global warming from the U.S. Congress to the world today, scolding rival China on climate and appealing to other leaders at a U.N. summit to commit to the kind of big climate measures that he is still working to nail down at home.

Speaking to world leaders at the newly opened climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Biden planned to tote his not-yet year-old administration’s climate efforts and announce new climate initiatives, including billions of dollars in hoped-for legislation to help poorer communities abroad deal with climate damage already underway. 

Wading back into hands-on diplomacy with allies overseas this week after the withdrawal of the Trump administration, Biden on the eve of his climate summit arrival touted “the power of America showing up.” Air Force One touched down this morning in grey Glasgow for the summit, on the heels of separate Group of 20 talks in Rome over the weekend.

Related
October 28, 2021
September 17, 2021
February 19, 2021
January 6, 2021
Most Popular