Biden urges N. Ireland to sustain peace

Biden urged all political parties to get back to work, saying “democracy needs champions” and that Northern Ireland’s future is in their hands.

April 12, 2023 - 3:37 PM

U.S. President Joe Biden, with his sister Valerie Biden and son Hunter Biden, left, arrives to board Air Force One, as he departs for Northern Ireland, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland Tuesday. AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES/JIM WATSON/TNS

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Northern Ireland must “not go back” to the violence that scarred it for years before a U.S.-brokered peace deal 25 years ago, nudging politicians to resolve a political crisis that has left this part of the United Kingdom without a functioning government.

Speaking of the economic growth Northern Ireland has experienced since the Good Friday Agreement ended 30 years of sectarian bloodshed, Biden said: “It’s up to us to keep this going.”

On his first presidential visit to Northern Ireland, Biden dangled the prospect of more American investment to help fuel economic growth — especially if Belfast’s fractious politicians resolve a stalemate that has put their government on pause.

