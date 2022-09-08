 | Fri, Sep 09, 2022
Blinken, in Kyiv, unveils $2B in military aid

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kyiv unannounced on Thursday as the Biden Administration announced new military aid worth more than $2.8 billion for Ukraine and other countries threatened by Russia.

September 8, 2022 - 2:16 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (center) meets children during his visit to a children's hospital in Kyiv on Sept. 8, 2022. - Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Aug. 8, 2022, made a surprise trip to Kyiv as the United States unveiled nearly $2.7 billion in new military support to Ukraine and neighbours to face Russia. (Genya Savilov/Pool/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Thursday as the Biden administration announced major new military aid worth more than $2.8 billion for Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia.

In meetings with senior Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Blinken said the Biden administration had notified Congress of its intent to provide $2.2 billion in long-term military financing to Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors, including NATO members and regional security partners, that are “potentially at risk of future Russian aggression.”

“President (Joe) Biden has been clear we will support the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Blinken said in a statement. “I reiterated this message to President Zelenskyy and his team today in Kyiv, which remains ̶ and will remain ̶ the capital of a sovereign, independent Ukraine.”

