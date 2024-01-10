 | Wed, Jan 10, 2024
Blinken seeks governance reforms for Gaza as Israeli strikes continue

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinker spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas about reforming his government in search of postwar plans for Gaza and a Palestinian state.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, right, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, during his week-long trip aimed at calming tensions across the Middle East. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Wednesday to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas about reforming his government as Blinken sought to rally the region behind postwar plans for Gaza that include concrete steps toward a Palestinian state.

The U.S. is pushing for a reformed Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza once the war is over. Blinken says multiple countries in the region have agreed to help rebuild the territory and that wider Israeli-Arab normalization is still possible, but only if there is “a pathway to a Palestinian state.”

In their meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Blinken told Abbas that the U.S. supports “tangible steps” toward a Palestinian state, according to State Department spokesman Matthew Miller. He said the two discussed administrative reform.

