Both sides of the aisle critical of Iran

The Iranian Women Congressional Caucus has drawn support of both Democrats and Republicans angered over the Iranian government's treatment of women, in the wake of the death of a 22-year-old woman in Iranian custody that sparked nationwide protests.

April 20, 2023 - 2:22 PM

People participate in a protest against Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi outside of the United Nations on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2022, in New York. Protests have broke out over the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody for allegedly violating the country's hijab rules. Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new bipartisan caucus in Congress is condemning the Iranian government over the recent poisoning of school girls in the country, amplifying the growing criticism in Washington against the Islamic Republic and its disregard for human rights.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, announced the formation of the Iranian Women Congressional Caucus with the support of nearly 20 Republican and Democratic members of the House.

It’s just the latest example of U.S. officials denouncing the treatment of women by the Iranian government since nationwide protests first erupted over the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran’s morality police. Amini was accused of violating Iran’s strict dress code for women by wearing her headscarf improperly.

