British Prime Minister taps Cameron for foreign secretary

U.K. leader Rishi Sunak shook up his government by appointing former Prime Minister David Cameron to the post of foreign secretary.

November 13, 2023 - 3:25 PM

Rishi Sunak leaves his home on Oct. 24, 2022, in London.

LONDON (AP) — With his country mired in economic doldrums and his party trailing in the polls as an election nears, U.K. leader Rishi Sunak rolled the dice and shook up his government on Monday, appointing former Prime Minister David Cameron to the post of foreign secretary.

The move came in a Cabinet overhaul that saw Sunak jettison his powerful but controversial interior minister, Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

In a highly unusual attack on the police last week, Braverman said London’s police force was ignoring lawbreaking by “pro-Palestinian mobs.” She described demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war as “hate marchers.” 

