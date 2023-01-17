 | Tue, Jan 17, 2023
Menu Search Log in

China records 1st population fall in decades

China's birth rate shrank for the first time in decades as its birthrate plunged. It's a dramatic turn for a country that tried to control growth through a one-child policy.

By

World News

January 17, 2023 - 2:13 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping (on screen) delivers a speech during the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on July 1, 2021. (Wang Zhao/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

BEIJING (AP) — China’s population shrank for the first time in decades last year as its birthrate plunged, official figures showed Tuesday, adding to pressure on leaders to keep the economy growing despite an aging workforce and at a time of rising tension with the U.S.

Despite the official numbers, some experts believe China’s population has been in decline for a few years — a dramatic turn in a country that once sought to control such growth through a one-child policy.

Many wealthy countries are struggling with how to respond to aging workforces, which can be a drag on economic growth, but some experts said the demographic change will be especially difficult to manage in an developing economy like China’s.

Related
June 18, 2021
June 3, 2021
November 19, 2013
May 5, 2011
Most Popular