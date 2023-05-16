 | Tue, May 16, 2023
China says ready to ‘smash’ Taiwan self-rule as US prepares arms package

China claims the island of 23 million people as its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary.

May 16, 2023 - 3:53 PM

Taiwanese soldiers fold the national flag during the daily flag ceremony at the National Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, May 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

BEIJING (AP) — China’ is prepared to “resolutely smash any form of Taiwan independence,” its military said Tuesday, as the U.S. reportedly prepares to accelerate the sale of defensive weapons and other military assistance to the self-governing island democracy.

A recent increase in exchanges between the U.S. and Taiwanese militaries is an “extremely wrong and dangerous move,” Defense Ministry spokesperson Col. Tan Kefei said in a statement and video posted online.

China’s People’s Liberation Army “continues to strengthen military training and preparations and will resolutely smash any form of Taiwanese independence secession along with attempts at outside interference, and will resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Tan said, in a reference to Taiwan’s closest ally, the United States.

