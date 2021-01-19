Menu Search Log in

China sees economy grow in virus rebound

China is likely the world's only economic power to have reported growth in 2020, as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. Other countries, like the U.S., continue to struggle with rising infections.

By

World News

January 19, 2021 - 9:44 AM

BEIJING (AP) — China eked out 2.3% economic growth in 2020, likely becoming the world’s only major economy to expand as shops and factories reopened relatively early from a shutdown to fight the coronavirus while the United States, Japan and Europe struggled with rising infections.

Growth in the three months ending in December rose to 6.5% over a year earlier as consumers returned to shopping malls, restaurants and cinemas, official data showed Monday. That was up from the previous quarter’s 4.9% and stronger than many forecasters expected.

In early 2020, activity contracted by 6.8% in the first quarter as the ruling Communist Party took the then-unprecedented step of shutting down most of its economy to fight the virus. The following quarter, China became the first major country to grow again with a 3.2% expansion after the party declared victory over the virus in March and allowed factories, shops and offices to reopen.

