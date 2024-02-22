 | Thu, Feb 22, 2024
China to send pandas to San Diego Zoo

China plans to send a new pair of giant pandas to the San Diego Zoo after nearly all of the iconic bears on loan to the U.S. zoos were sent back as relations soured between the two nations.

February 22, 2024 - 3:02 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

SAN DIEGO (AP) — China plans to send a new pair of giant pandas to the San Diego Zoo, renewing its longstanding gesture of friendship toward the United States after nearly all the iconic bears on loan to U.S. zoos were sent back as relations soured between the two nations.

San Diego Zoo officials told The Associated Press that if all permits and other requirements are approved, two bears, a male and a female, are expected to arrive by the end of summer, about five years after the zoo sent its last pandas back to China.

“We’re very excited and hopeful,” said Megan Owen of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and vice president of Wildlife Conservation Science. “They’ve expressed a tremendous amount of enthusiasm to re-initiate panda cooperation starting with the San Diego Zoo.”

