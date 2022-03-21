 | Mon, Mar 21, 2022
Chinese plane crashes with 132 aboard

An airliner in China crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday. It's the country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade.

This screen grab taken from video from The Paper and received via AFPTV on March 21, 2022, shows ambulances turning off onto a side road upon arrival after a China Eastern reportedly crashed in Teng County in Wuzhou City, Guangxi province. - The China Eastern passenger jet carrying 132 people crashed in southwest China, the state flight regulator confirmed on March 21, with the number of casualties unknown according to the country's state broadcaster. (STR/AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

BEIJING (AP) — A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday, officials said, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country’s worst air disaster in nearly a decade.

More than seven hours after communication was lost with the plane, there was still no word of survivors.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement that the crash occurred near the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region. The flight was traveling from Kunming in the southwestern province of Yunnan to the industrial center of Guangzhou along the east coast, it added.

