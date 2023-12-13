Climate leaders agree transition away from fossil fuels is needed

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Nearly 200 countries agreed Wednesday to move away from planet-warming fossil fuels — the first time they’ve made that crucial pledge in decades of U.N. climate talks though many warned the deal still had significant shortcomings.

I am in awe of the spirit of cooperation that has brought everybody together. This document sends very strong messages to the world. John Kerry, US Special Envoy

The agreement was approved without the floor fight many feared and is stronger than a draft floated earlier in the week that angered several nations. But it didn’t call for an outright phasing out of oil, gas and coal, and it gives nations significant wiggle room in their “transition” away from those fuels.