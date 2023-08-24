 | Thu, Aug 24, 2023
Crews survey Franklin’s aftermath

Tropical Storm Franklin damaged more than 670 homes in the Dominican Republic. More than 3,300 people were evacuated ahead of the storm.

August 24, 2023 - 3:09 PM

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic fanned out across the Caribbean country on Thursday to evaluate the damage Tropical Storm Franklin inflicted on crops and homes after causing heavy flooding that killed at least two people and left one missing.

More than 670 homes were affected by the storm, according to preliminary government figures, and 24 communities were cut off by heavy rains.

Crews evacuated more than 3,300 people to higher ground ahead of the storm, and another 352 residents sought safety in government shelters.

