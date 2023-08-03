 | Thu, Aug 03, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Cutback fuels spike in oil prices

Saudi Arabia plans to extend its production cut through the end of September to boost flagging energy prices.

By

World News

August 3, 2023 - 2:40 PM

A person uses the keypad on a pump at a gas station on July 29, 2022, in Arlington, Virginia. OPEC+ production cut, Ukraine war have shaken oil markets. (Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Thursday it will extend its unilateral production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through the end of September in its effort to boost flagging energy prices.

The Saudi reduction, which began in July, comes as the other OPEC+ producers have agreed to extend earlier production cuts through next year.

The kingdom announced the extension in a statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency, quoting an anonymous official in the kingdom’s Energy Ministry. The official added that the cut “can be extended or deepened” if the need arises.

Related
April 14, 2020
December 4, 2019
December 7, 2018
December 6, 2018
Most Popular