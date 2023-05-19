 | Fri, May 19, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Cyclone’s death toll rises to 145

The accounting of casualties from the cyclone has been slow, in part due to communication difficulties in the affected areas and the military government’s tight control over information. 

By

World News

May 19, 2023 - 3:54 PM

BANGKOK (AP) — The official death toll from the powerful cyclone that struck Myanmar has burgeoned to at least 145, including 117 members of the Muslim Rohingya minority, state television reported Friday.

It said the figure applied to the western state of Rakhine, where Cyclone Mocha did the most damage, but did not say how many storm-related deaths there have been in other parts of the country.

The accounting of casualties from the cyclone has been slow, in part due to communication difficulties in the affected areas and the military government’s tight control over information. 

Related
May 20, 2020
April 11, 2019
April 10, 2019
March 20, 2019
Most Popular