 | Fri, Sep 23, 2022
Death toll rises as Iranian protests spread

Iranians have taken to the streets to protest the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody. The scope of the unrest remains unclear as protests remains in at least a dozen cities.

By

World News

September 22, 2022 - 2:47 PM

A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, shows Iranian demonstrators taking to the streets of the capital Tehran during a protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody. Protests spread to 15 cities across Iran overnight over the death of Amini after her arrest by the country's morality police, state media reported today. Photo by (-/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Clashes between Iranian security forces and protesters angry over the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody have killed at least nine people since the violence erupted over the weekend, according to a tally Thursday by The Associated Press.

The scope of Iran’s ongoing unrest, the worst in several years, still remains unclear as protesters in at least a dozen cities — venting anger over social repression and the country’s mounting crises — continue to encounter security and paramilitary forces.

To prevent protests from spreading, Iran’s biggest telecom operator largely shut down mobile internet access again Thursday, said Netblocks, a group that monitors internet access, describing the restrictions as the most severe since 2019.

