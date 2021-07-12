 | Mon, Jul 12, 2021
Demonstrators protest in Cuba

Thousands of Cubans marched in Havana to protest food shortages and higher prices in one of the largest anti-government demonstrations in memory.

By

World News

July 12, 2021 - 9:34 AM

HAVANA (AP) — Thousands of Cubans marched on Havana’s Malecon promenade and elsewhere on the island Sunday to protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis, in one of biggest anti-government demonstrations in memory.

Many young people took part in the afternoon protest in the capital, which disrupted traffic until police moved in after several hours and broke up the march when a few protesters threw rocks.

Police initially trailed behind as protesters chanted “Freedom,” “Enough” and “Unite.” One motorcyclist pulled out a U.S. flag, but it was snatched from him by others.

