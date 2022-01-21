 | Fri, Jan 21, 2022
Diplomat says Tongan survival story fits with volcanic events

A disabled man says he was swept out to sea during the Tonga tsunami and landed on an uninhabited island. He was able to swim again to the main island of Tongatapu.

January 21, 2022 - 3:43 PM

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The incredible story of a retired carpenter who survived overnight in the ocean after the Tonga tsunami swept him out to sea appeared to fit with events at the time, a New Zealand diplomat said Friday. 

“It’s one of these miracles that happens,” said Acting High Commissioner Peter Lund on a satellite phone from Tonga, where communications remain patchy.

The story of 57-year-old Lisala Folau, who has disabilities that make walking difficult, has captivated people in Tonga and around the world. Some have affectionately dubbed him “Aquaman.” 

