 | Wed, Dec 07, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Dozens arrested in suspected German coup plot

Dozens of people suspected behind a plot to violently overtake the German government were arrested today. It's not immediately clear how concrete the plans were, authorities said.

By

World News

December 7, 2022 - 1:18 PM

Police stand outside a residence that they raided Wednesday in Berlin, Germany. Law enforcement agencies conducted raids nationwide today and arrested 25 people whom they claim are in an organization bent on violently overthrowing the German government. According to Germany's prosecutor general, the group is driven by a mix of conspiracy theories and far-right ideology, including influence of the Q-Anon and Reichsburger movements. Among its members are former members of an elite military unit and former police. The leader of the group is reportedly a German aristocrat named Heinrich Reuss, also known as Prince Heinrich XIII, who was to lead the new government following an insurrection. Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images/TNS

BERLIN (AP) — German police seized dozens of people including a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a former judge on Wednesday, accusing the suspects of discussing the violent overthrow of the government but leaving unclear how concrete the plans were.

A German official and a lawmaker said that investigators may have detected real plotting, drunken fantasizing, or both. Regardless, Germany takes any right-wing threat seriously and thousands of police officers carried out pre-dawn raids across much of the country.

“We’re talking about a group that, according to what we know so far, planned to violently abolish our democratic state of law and an armed attack,” on the German parliament building, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.

Related
April 14, 2020
February 20, 2020
July 2, 2019
November 6, 2018
Most Popular