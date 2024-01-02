 | Tue, Jan 02, 2024
Earthquake in Japan leaves at least 55 dead

A series of powerful earthquakes hit western Japan, including a magnitude 7.6 temblor.

January 2, 2024 - 1:15 PM

Huge cracks in the streets of Wajima, in the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa, after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 rocked a wide area on the Sea of Japan coast, on Jan. 1, 2024. (Kyodonews via Zuma Press/TNS)

WAJIMA, Japan (AP) — A series of powerful earthquakes that hit western Japan have left at least 55 people dead and damaged thousands of buildings, vehicles and boats. Officials warned Tuesday that more quakes could lie ahead.

Aftershocks continued to shake Ishikawa prefecture and nearby areas a day after a magnitude 7.6 temblor slammed the area.

Damage was so great that it could not immediately be assessed. Japanese media reports said tens of thousands of homes were destroyed.

