 | Sun, Feb 27, 2022
EU shuts airspace to Russian airlines, will buy Ukraine arms

Protests in Berlin, Rome, Prague, Istanbul and other cities — even Russian cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg and in a dozen Belarusian cities — are demanding an end to the war, the largest ground offensive on the continent since WWII.

February 27, 2022 - 2:20 PM

Volunteers collect glass bottles to make Molotov cocktails to use against the invading Russian troops in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union plans to close its airspace to Russian airlines, fund weapons purchase to Ukraine and ban some pro-Kremlin media outlets in its latest response to Russia’s invasion, European Commission officials said Sunday.

The measures, which Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she expected to be endorsed, would mark the first time the 27-nation bloc finances the purchase and delivery of weapons and equipment to a country under attack.

“Another taboo has fallen. The taboo that the European Union was not providing arms in a war,” said the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

