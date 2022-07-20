 | Wed, Jul 20, 2022
Menu Search Log in

European Union proposes countries cut natural gas consumption by 15%

Over the next eight months, all households, businesses and industries will gear up for the change in the likelihood that Russia will cut its gas exports to the region.

By

World News

July 20, 2022 - 5:26 PM

Faced with the likelihood that Russia will pull the plug on its natural gas exports, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed a 15% reduction in natural gas consumption to shore up its reserves. (Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

The European Union proposed that the bloc cut its natural gas consumption by 15% over the next eight months in a plan that would affect all households, power producers and industry.

The goal is embedded in regulation accompanying demand-reduction guidelines for governments amid growing concern that Russia will cut gas exports to the region after being hit with sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine. The measure put forward by the European Commission includes a mandatory trigger if the situation worsens and voluntary curbs are insufficient.

“The European Union faces the risk of further gas-supply cuts from Russia due to the Kremlin’s weaponization of gas exports, with almost half of our member states already affected by reduced deliveries,” the commission said Wednesday in a statement. “Taking action now can reduce both the risk and the costs for Europe in case of further or full disruption.”

Related
July 15, 2022
July 12, 2022
May 4, 2022
April 27, 2022
Most Popular