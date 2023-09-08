 | Fri, Sep 08, 2023
Ex-US intelligence officer for North Korea points to growing concern on nuclear threat toward South

America's newly retired national intelligence officer for North Korea points to growing concern the North is building up its nuclear capabilities with neighboring South Korea in mind. 

September 8, 2023 - 4:16 PM

Syd Seiler speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Seiler is freshly retired after decades of advising presidents, military commanders and diplomats, making reported secret trips to North Korea and serving as a lead U.S. negotiator on talks to contain its nuclear program. Photo by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

WASHINGTON (AP) — The founder of North Korea’s ruling dynasty, an isolationist totalitarian leader named Kim Il Sung, was still building some of the country’s first nuclear facilities when Syd Seiler arrived on the Korean Peninsula as a young U.S. military intelligence officer.


Over the four decades since, Seiler has watched closely as Kim, his son and now his grandson have clung to their nuclear program and developed the potential to lob nuclear warheads at the U.S. and its allies if they choose.


Now Seiler is freshly retired after decades of advising presidents, military commanders and diplomats, making reported secret trips to North Korea and serving as a lead negotiator on talks to contain its nuclear program. And he has a parting message to American leaders: Don’t be discouraged.

