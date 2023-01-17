 | Tue, Jan 17, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Final toll in Russian strike: 45 dead

The latest deadly Russian strike on a civilian target in the almost 11-month war triggered outrage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to bring those responsible for the strike to justice, saying it’s “a fundamental task” for Ukraine and its Western allies.

By

World News

January 17, 2023 - 2:35 PM

Rescue workers transfer the body of a man killed in a Russian missile strike on an apartment building, into a plastic bag in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The final death toll from a weekend Russian missile strike on an apartment building in southeastern Ukraine reached 45, officials said Tuesday, as the body of another child was pulled from the wreckage. The strike in the city of Dnipro was the war’s deadliest attack since the spring on civilians at one location.

Those killed in the Saturday afternoon strike included five children, and 79 people were injured, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office. The final toll included two dozen people initially listed as missing at the multistory building, which housed about 1,700, he said.

Emergency crews cleared some 9.9 tons of rubble during a non-stop search and rescue operation, the Dnipro City Council said. Some 400 people lost their homes, with 72 apartments completely ruined and another 236 damaged beyond repair, it added.

Related
March 15, 2022
March 12, 2022
March 2, 2022
March 1, 2022
Most Popular