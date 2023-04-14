 | Fri, Apr 14, 2023
French council OKs higher pension age

By

World News

April 14, 2023 - 4:22 PM

Protesters hold flags, placards and a banner reading "the retirement" in a demonstration in Dijon, central-eastern France on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, on the sixth day of nationwide rallies organized since the start of the year against French President's pension reform and its postponement of the legal retirement age from 62 to 64. (Arnaud Finistre/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

PARIS (AP) — France’s Constitutional Council on Friday approved an unpopular plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 in a victory for President Emmanuel Macron after three months of mass protests over the legislation that have damaged his leadership.

The decision dismayed and enraged critics of the pension plan, including protesters gathered outside Paris City Hall on Friday evening as the decision came down. Most chanted peacefully, while some set a garbage bin on fire.

Unions and Macron’s political opponents vowed to maintain pressure on the government to withdraw the bill, and activists threatened scattered new protest actions Saturday.

