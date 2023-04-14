French council OKs higher pension age

PARIS (AP) — France’s Constitutional Council on Friday approved an unpopular plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 in a victory for President Emmanuel Macron after three months of mass protests over the legislation that have damaged his leadership.

The decision dismayed and enraged critics of the pension plan, including protesters gathered outside Paris City Hall on Friday evening as the decision came down. Most chanted peacefully, while some set a garbage bin on fire.

Unions and Macron’s political opponents vowed to maintain pressure on the government to withdraw the bill, and activists threatened scattered new protest actions Saturday.