 | Thu, Nov 02, 2023
Fukushima nuclear plant starts 3rd release of treated wastewater

The plant began the first wastewater release in August and will continue to do so for decades. About 1.33 million tons of radioactive wastewater is stored in about 1,000 tanks at the plant.

November 2, 2023 - 5:20 PM

In a file photo released by the plant operator, a column of black smoke rises from the damaged No. 4 reactor building at Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in Okumamamchi, Fukushima prefecture, some 210km northeast of Tokyo, on March 21, 2011. (Natsuki Sakai/Nippon News/Abaca Press/TNS)

TOKYO (AP) — The tsunami-damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant began its third release of treated and diluted radioactive wastewater into the sea Thursday after Japanese officials said the two earlier releases ended smoothly.

The plant operator discharged 7,800 tons of treated water in each of the first two batches and plans to release the same amount in the current batch through Nov. 20.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said its workers activated the first of the two pumps to dilute the treated water with large amounts of seawater, gradually sending the mixture into the Pacific Ocean through an undersea tunnel for an offshore release.

