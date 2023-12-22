 | Fri, Dec 22, 2023
Gaza death toll exceeds 20,000

Israel is expanding its ground offensive against Hamas as deaths mount in Gaza. A UN vote on aid deliveries and a cease-fire was delayed again.

December 22, 2023 - 12:17 PM

This image grab taken from AFPTV video footage shows Palestinians looking for survivors in a crater following a strike on a refugee camp in Jabalia on the northern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, amid relentless Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory. (Fadi Alwhidi/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — More than 20,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza during Israel’s war against Hamas, health officials said Friday, the latest indication of the staggering cost of the conflict as Israel expands its ground offensive and orders tens of thousands more people to leave their homes.

The deaths amount to nearly 1% of the territory’s prewar population.

The 11-week conflict has displaced nearly 85% of Gaza’s people and leveled wide swaths of the tiny coastal enclave. And more than half a million people in Gaza — a quarter of the population — are starving, according to a report Thursday from the United Nations and other agencies.

