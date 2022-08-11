Georgia haze blamed on Saharan dust storm

A massive cloud of Saharan Desert dust that spent a week crossing the Atlantic is being blamed for changes in the skies off South Carolina and Georgia in recent days.

The cloud first hit the southern tip of Florida on Aug. 8 and then worked its way up to South Carolina by Aug. 10, according to the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

It was recorded from space by the GOES-16 (GOES-East) satellite, which also able to measured the density of the dust.