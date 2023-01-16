 | Tue, Jan 17, 2023
Menu Search Log in

German defense minister set to resign

Scholz thanked Lambrecht for her work in difficult times, saying he had “great respect” for her decision.

By

World News

January 16, 2023 - 4:34 PM

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht is seen during the unit's demonstration of the capabilities of the Marder infantry fighting vehicle of the Bundeswehr's Panzergrenadierbrigade 37 mechanized infantry unit, on Jan. 12, 2023 in Marienberg, Germany. (Jens Schlueter/Getty Images/TNS)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s much-criticized defense minister announced her resignation Monday following a series of missteps while her department steers the massive project of modernizing the country’s military and oversees expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

Christine Lambrecht said in a written statement that she had submitted her resignation to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, adding that “months of media focus on my person” had stood in the way of a factual debate about the military and Germany’s security policy.

“The valuable work of the soldiers and many people in my department must stand in the foreground,” she said.

Related
February 28, 2022
February 26, 2022
February 7, 2022
February 4, 2014
Most Popular