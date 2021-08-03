 | Tue, Aug 03, 2021
Menu Search Log in

German fined for WWII weapons arsenal

A German court convicted an 84-year-old man for illegal weapons possession. His collection included a tank, cannon and other World War II-era military equipment.

By

World News

August 3, 2021 - 8:52 AM

Question 8. The citizenship test will also cover the basics of modern American history. One of the test's questions is, "Who did the United States fight in World War II?"

BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Tuesday convicted an 84-year-old man of illegal weapons possession for having a personal arsenal that included a Panther tank, a flak cannon and multiple other items of World War II-era military equipment.

The state district in the northern city of Kiel handed the man a suspended prison sentence of 14 months and ordered him to pay a fine of 250,000 euros ($300,000), the German news agency dpa reported.

It also ordered the defendant, whose name was not given in line with German privacy laws, to sell or donate the 45-ton tank and the anti-aircraft cannon to a museum or a collector within the next two years.

Related
November 11, 2020
August 6, 2020
August 5, 2019
October 23, 2018
Most Popular