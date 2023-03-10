 | Fri, Mar 10, 2023
German gunman kills 6

Eight people were wounded, including a woman who was 28 weeks pregnant and lost the baby. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the death toll could rise.

March 10, 2023 - 4:59 PM

Corpses are carried out of a Jehovah's Witness building and loaded into hearses in Hamburg, Germany Friday, March 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — A gunman stormed a service at his former Jehovah’s Witness hall in Germany, killing six people before taking his own life after police arrived, authorities in the port city of Hamburg said Friday.

Police gave no motive for Thursday night’s attack. But they acknowledged recently receiving an anonymous tip that claimed the man identified as the shooter showed anger toward Jehovah’s Witnesses and might be psychologically unfit to own a gun.

Eight people were wounded, including a woman who was 28 weeks pregnant and lost the baby. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the death toll could rise.

