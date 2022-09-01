 | Fri, Sep 02, 2022
Germans brace for gas hikes

Thursday marked the end of a temporary cut in gasoline taxes and a special 9-euro ($9) monthly public transport ticket to ease the pain of inflation.

September 1, 2022 - 3:00 PM

BERLIN (AP) — Prices for gasoline and public transport in Germany surged Thursday as government subsidies expired, hurting commuters already struggling with high energy costs.

Germany’s biggest auto club, ADAC, said initial estimates indicated that the average price of one liter of E10 super was about 25 cents higher in the morning than the previous day. 

