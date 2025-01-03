Germany, France seek a ‘new beginning’ with Syria

The top diplomats from Germany and France were in Syria on Friday to send what the German minister called a clear signal that Europe and Syria can have a “political new beginning” after Islamist insurgents ousted Bashar Assad.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot met with Syria’s de facto leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, and representatives of civil society.

Baerbock said all Syrians — regardless of ethnic or religious group — must have “a place in the political process” as well as rights and protection. Al-Sharaa has said it could take up to four years to hold elections in Syria because of the need for political dialogue and rewriting the country’s constitution.

In the Gaza Strip, Israeli strikes killed at least 30 people including children overnight and into Friday, hospital staff said, as often-stalled ceasefire talks to end the Israel-Hamas war were set to resume in Qatar. Sirens sounded across Israel for missiles fired from Yemen.

Israel’s bombardments and ground invasion of Gaza has killed more than 45,600 Palestinians, according to local health officials, who say women and children make up more than half the fatalities. The officials do not distinguish between civilians and combatants in their tally.

The war was sparked by Hamas-led militants’ attack in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. About 1,200 people were killed, mostly civilians, and around 250 abducted. Around 100 hostages are still inside Gaza; at least a third are believed to be dead.