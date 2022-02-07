 | Mon, Feb 07, 2022
Tensions high in Ukraine

As Russia continues to build up its forces for a possible invasion of Ukraine, western leaders are beginning to take steps to keep an uneasy pease. French president Emmanuel Macron will be in Moscow in an attempt to de-escalate tensions.

U.S. service members receive supplies as they wait at the Pope Army Airfield before deploying to Europe at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Feb. 3, 2022. The forces from the 18th Airborne Corps were sent to Wiesbaden, near Frankfurt, amid a buildup of Russian forces on the Ukrainian border.(Allison Joyce/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

BRUSSELS (AP) — Several of the world’s top government leaders are lining up today to walk the diplomatic tightrope that could mean the difference between war and an uneasy peace in Ukraine as Russia’s menace on the border of its neighbor continues unabated. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin stays in the Kremlin following his diplomatic foray to get support from China over the weekend and hosts the prime meeting of the day  when French counterpart Emmanuel Macron will be seeking to de-escalate tensions.

Later, U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House to shore up Western resolve in what they see as Russian aggression.

