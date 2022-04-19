 | Tue, Apr 19, 2022
Germany to increase weapons deliveries

After conferring with U.S. President Joe Biden and other Western leaders on Tuesday, Scholz said “all of us will continue to support Ukraine, financially and also militarily.”

April 19, 2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on April 11, 2022, in Berlin. (Soeren Stache/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

BERLIN — Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany will continue to enable weapons deliveries to Ukraine, with one possibility being systems from eastern European nations that would be easily and quickly usable.

Scholz has faced increasing pressure from within his own governing coalition and the main opposition party to deliver heavy weapons such as German Leopard tanks.

But Scholz said Germany and its partners in the Group of Seven industrial nations have concluded it makes more sense to send in systems already used in Ukraine, such as the Soviet-era weapons some NATO partners still have.

