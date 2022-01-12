 | Wed, Jan 12, 2022
Hopes rise that omicron surge may be ending in U.S.

The rate of COVID-19's omicron infections apparently has peaked in Britain, bolstering hopes the cases may start dropping in the U.S. as well.

January 12, 2022 - 9:28 AM

A drive-thru COVID vaccination site in March. (DAVID CONDOS/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE)

Scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19’s alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically.

The reason: The variant has proved so wildly contagious that it may already be running out of people to infect, just a month and a half after it was first detected in South Africa.

“It’s going to come down as fast as it went up,” said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle.

