 | Wed, Aug 31, 2022
In Pakistan, fears of diseases as floods recede

The development has forced the government to deploy additional medical teams, dispatch medicine and provide clean drinking water to survivors.

August 31, 2022 - 2:46 PM

Residents wade through a flood hit area following heavy monsoon rains in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Aug. 29. The death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June has reached 1,061, according to figures released on Monday by the country's National Disaster Management Authority. (Abdul Majeed/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials in Pakistan raised concern Wednesday over the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country.

Some doctors said initially they were seeing mostly patients traumatized by the flooding, but are now treating people suffering from diarrhea, skin infections and other waterborne ailments in the country’s flood-hit areas.

The development has forced the government to deploy additional medical teams, dispatch medicine and provide clean drinking water to survivors, many of whom are living in tents and makeshift homes.

