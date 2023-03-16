 | Thu, Mar 16, 2023
In Rome, church and state agree to Pantheon entrance fee

Tourists will have to pay a 5-euro fee to visit the Pantheon in Rome. It's Italy's most-visited site.

March 16, 2023 - 2:11 PM

ROME (AP) — Tourists in Rome checking out the Pantheon, Italy’s most-visited cultural site, will soon be charged a 5-euro ($5.28) entrance fee under an agreement signed Thursday by Italian culture and church officials.

Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said the move was a matter of “good sense.” The introduction of an entrance fee comes five years after a previous government shelved plans to start charging visitors 2 euros.

Proceeds will be split, with the culture ministry receiving 70% and the Rome diocese 30%, officials said.

