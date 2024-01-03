 | Wed, Jan 03, 2024
Iran says at least 103 were killed in blasts at a ceremony honoring slain general

Two bombs exploded at a commemoration for a prominent Iranian general slain by the U.S. in a 2020 drone strike. Iran's leaders vowed to push those responsible, although no one claimed immediate responsibility.

January 3, 2024 - 2:32 PM

Iranian emergency services arrive at the site where two explosions in quick succession struck a crowd marking the anniversary of the 2020 killing of Guards general Qasem Soleimani, near the Saheb al-Zaman Mosque in the southern Iranian city of Kerman on Jan. 3, 2024. Photo by (Mehr News/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two bombs exploded and killed at least 103 people Wednesday at a commemoration for a prominent Iranian general slain by the U.S. in a 2020 drone strike, Iranian officials said, as the Middle East remains on edge over Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for what appeared to be the deadliest militant attack to target Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iran’s leaders vowed to punish those responsible for the blasts, which wounded at least 211 people.

The blasts minutes apart shook the city of Kerman, about 510 miles southeast of the capital, Tehran, and sprayed shrapnel into a screaming crowd fleeing the first explosion.

