 | Fri, Sep 24, 2021
Iran says it will return to nuke talks ‘very soon’

The country's new foreign minister said it will return to nuclear negotiations but blamed the Biden administration for contradictory messages.

World News

September 24, 2021 - 3:58 PM

An unidentified International Atomic Energy Agency inspector disconnects the connections between the twin cascades for 20 percent uranium production at the nuclear research center of Natanz, some 300 kilometers south of Tehran, on January, 20, 2014. Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on Sunday labeled a disruption at the Natanz nuclear facility a "terrorist act." (Kazem Ghane/IRNA/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Iran’s new foreign minister said Friday the country will return to nuclear negotiations “very soon,” but accused the Biden administration of sending contradictory messages — saying it wants to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal while slapping new sanctions on Tehran and not taking “an iota of positive action.”

Hossain Amir Abdollah said the government, which took power last month, believes that President Joe Biden “keeps carrying close to his heart the thick file of the Trump sanctions against Iran, even while seemingly pursuing negotiations.”

Former President Donald Trump routinely denounced the nuclear accord as the “worst deal ever negotiated” and withdrew from the agreement in 2018 after an ill-fated attempt to bring the other parties — Britain, France, Russia, China, Germany and Iran — on board with additional restrictions. After withdrawing, Trump embarked on what he called a “maximum pressure campaign” against Iran, re-imposing all the U.S. sanctions that had been eased under the deal and adding penalties.

