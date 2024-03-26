Israel, Hamas dig in as pressure builds for a cease-fire in Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday vowed to press ahead with the war in Gaza and blasted a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a pause, saying it had emboldened Hamas to reject a separate proposal for a cease-fire and hostage release.

As the war grinds through a sixth month, each side has publicly insisted that its own idea of victory is within reach and rejected international efforts to stem the bloodshed. The United States’ decision not to block the Security Council resolution escalated tensions between it and Israel over the conduct of the war.

Netanyahu has said Israel can only achieve its aims of dismantling Hamas and returning scores of hostages if it expands its ground offensive to the southern city of Rafah, where over half of Gaza’s population has sought refuge, many in crowded tent camps. The U.S. has said a major assault on Rafah would be a mistake.