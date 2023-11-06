 | Mon, Nov 06, 2023
Israeli forces cut off north Gaza; Palestinian deaths surpass 10,000

The war has quickly become the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence since Israel was established 75 years ago, with no end in sight.

By

World News

November 6, 2023 - 2:40 PM

Family members of hostages and missing persons, and their supporters, call for government action during a protest on Monday in Jerusalem. Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images/TNS

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli army severed northern Gaza from the rest of the besieged territory and pounded it with airstrikes Monday, preparing for an expected push by ground forces into the dense confines of Gaza City and an even bloodier phase of the month-old war.

Already, the Palestinian death toll passed 10,000 people, the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday. The ministry does not distinguish between fighters and civilians. Some 1,400 Israelis have died, mostly civilians killed in the Oct. 7 incursion by Hamas that started the war.

The war has quickly become the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence since Israel’s establishment 75 years ago, with no end in sight as Israel vows to remove Hamas from power and crush its military capabilities.

