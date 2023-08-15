 | Tue, Aug 15, 2023
July hottest month on record — so far

The planet and its oceans roasted as global average temperatures soared 2.02 degrees above average. It's likely July was Earth's warmest month since record keeping began.

August 15, 2023 - 2:12 PM

Sergio Lopez, 45, pours cold water over his head to cool off while working around his home in Thermal on July 11. Photo by (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

A sizzling month marked by record heat waves, major wildfires, melting sea ice and a burgeoning El Niño will go down in the books as the hottest July on record — at least until next year, federal officials said Monday.

The planet and its oceans roasted last month as global average temperatures soared 2.02 degrees above average, making July 2023 not only the hottest July ever, but very likely Earth’s warmest month in at least 174 years of record keeping.

“Climatologically, July is the warmest month of the year,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a monthly report released Monday. “As the warmest July on record, July 2023, at least nominally, was the warmest month on record for the globe.”

