 | Sat, Sep 24, 2022
‘Knocking on famine’s door’: UN food chief wants action now

The world is facing "a perfect storm on top of a perfect storm" with climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and Russia's war in Ukraine with a food, fertilizer and energy crisis. The U.N. food chief warned that 345 million people don't know where their next meal is coming from, and the situation could become more dire in the next year.

By

World News

September 23, 2022 - 3:36 PM

The World Food Program estimates 345 million people don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Photo by PIXABAY.COM

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. food chief warned Thursday that the world is facing “a perfect storm on top of a perfect storm” and urged donors, particularly Gulf nations and billionaires, to give a few days of profits to tackle a crisis with the fertilizer supply right now and prevent widespread food shortages next year.

“Otherwise, there’s gonna be chaos all over the world,” World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley said in an Associated Press interview.

Beasley said that when he took the helm of WFP 5 1/2 years ago, only 80 million people around the world were headed toward starvation. “And I’m thinking, ‘Well, I can put the World Food Program out of business,’” he said.

