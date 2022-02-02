 | Wed, Feb 02, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Leaked text suggests possible US-Russia missile arrangement

A leaked document suggests the U.S. could be willing to enter an agreement with Russia to ease tensions over missile deployments in Europe in order to convince Moscow to step back in Ukraine.

By

World News

February 2, 2022 - 9:44 AM

A young woman walks past a World War II-era Soviet T-34 tank at an outdoor commemorative display extolling the battles and victories of the Soviet Red Army in liberating the Soviet Union against Nazi Germany occupation during World War II today in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo by (Sean Gallup/Getty Images/TNS)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States could be willing to enter into an agreement with Russia to ease tensions over missile deployments in Europe if Moscow steps back from the brink in Ukraine, according to a leaked document published in a Spanish newspaper on Wednesday.

The daily El Pais published two documents purported to be written replies from the United States and NATO last week to Russia’s proposals for a new security arrangement in Europe. The U.S. State department declined to comment on them.

In reference to the second document, NATO said that it never comments on “alleged leaks.” But the text closely reflects statements made to the media last week by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as he laid out the 30-nation military organization’s position on Russia’s demands.

Related
January 28, 2022
January 21, 2022
January 10, 2022
December 21, 2021
Most Popular