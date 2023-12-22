 | Fri, Dec 22, 2023
Mexico’s president offers plan for border 

Mexico's president said he will help with a surge of migrants at the U.S. border but he wants the U.S. government to open talks with Cuba and send more development aid to migrants' home countries.

December 22, 2023 - 12:25 PM

Migrants queue at the border wall to be received by Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande river from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico to El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 21, 2022. Photo by Herika Martinez/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Friday that he is willing to help out with a surge of migrants that led to the closure of border crossings with the United States, but he wants the U.S. government to open talks with Cuba and send more development aid to migrants’ home countries.

The comments by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador came a day after the U.S. announced that a delegation of top U.S. officials would visit Mexico for talks on how to enforce immigration rules at the two countries’ shared border.

López Obrador confirmed that U.S. officials want Mexico to do more to block migrants at its southern border with Guatemala, or make it more difficult to move across Mexico by train or in trucks or buses, a policy known as “contention.”

