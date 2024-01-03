 | Wed, Jan 03, 2024
NATO to help buy 1,000 Patriot missiles to defend allies as Russia ramps up assault on Ukraine

The purchase could help allies free up more of their own defense systems for Ukraine.

January 3, 2024 - 2:37 PM

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, May 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO announced Wednesday that it would help buy up to 1,000 Patriot missiles so that allies can better protect their territory as Russia ramps up its air assault on Ukraine.

NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency said it will support a group of nations, including Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain, in buying the Patriots, which are used to defend against cruise and ballistic missiles as well as enemy aircraft.

According to industry sources, the contract could be worth around $5.5 billion.

