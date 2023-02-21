 | Tue, Feb 21, 2023
New quake brings fresh losses for Turkey, Syria

Turkey’s disaster management authority, AFAD, said the new quake killed six people and injured 294 others, including 18 who were in critical condition.

February 21, 2023 - 3:41 PM

Turkish citizen Mehmet Ismet prays in front the rubble of the historic Habib Najjar mosque which destroyed during the devastated earthquake, in the old city of Antakya, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.(AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Survivors of the earthquake that jolted Turkey and Syria 15 days ago, killing tens of thousands of people and leaving hundreds of thousands of others homeless, dealt with more trauma and loss Tuesday after another deadly quake and aftershocks rocked the region.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Monday evening had its epicenter in the Defne district of Turkey’s Hatay province, which was of the area’s worst affected by the Feb. 6 magnitude 7.8 quake that killed nearly 46,000 people in the two countries.

Turkey’s disaster management authority, AFAD, said the new quake killed six people and injured 294 others, including 18 who were in critical condition. In Syria, a woman and a girl died as a result of panic during the earthquake in the provinces of Hama and Tartus, pro-government media said.

